UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Subaru Recalls Over 42,000 Cars From Russia Due To Possible Airbag Issues - Regulator

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 07:27 PM

Subaru Recalls Over 42,000 Cars From Russia Due to Possible Airbag Issues - Regulator

Japanese carmaker Subaru announced the recall of 42,149 cars sold in Russia from 2005-2011 due to alleged airbag problems, the Russian Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology (Rosstandart) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Japanese carmaker Subaru announced the recall of 42,149 cars sold in Russia from 2005-2011 due to alleged airbag problems, the Russian Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology (Rosstandart) said on Friday.

According to Rosstandart, Subaru Tribeca (WX), Legacy/Outback (BL/BP, BM/BR), Impreza/WRX (GD, GH, G3) and Forester (SH) are subject to the recall.

"The reason for the recall of vehicles is the unlikely, but possible infiltration of moisture into the gas generator of passenger airbags manufactured by Takata Corp. after the lengthy operation of a car. This can lead to a gas generator defect and, if a front passenger airbag is activated, increase damage risk," Rosstandart said in a statement.

According to the statement, the front airbag gas generators will be replaced on all vehicles sold in Russia from 2005-2011.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicles Car Lead Gas All From Subaru

Recent Stories

NATO Conducted 17% More Military Exercises in Arct ..

4 minutes ago

12 killed as plane crashes in Kazakhstan but many ..

4 minutes ago

Agriculture dept actively working to control locus ..

4 minutes ago

1,291 drug-peddlers, gamblers arrested in Lahore

4 minutes ago

Pak Navy conducts live weapon firing in North Arab ..

8 minutes ago

BISP verification exposed PPP leaders corrupt prac ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.