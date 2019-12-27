Subaru Recalls Over 42,000 Cars From Russia Due to Possible Airbag Issues - Regulator

Japanese carmaker Subaru announced the recall of 42,149 cars sold in Russia from 2005-2011 due to alleged airbag problems, the Russian Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology (Rosstandart) said on Friday

According to Rosstandart, Subaru Tribeca (WX), Legacy/Outback (BL/BP, BM/BR), Impreza/WRX (GD, GH, G3) and Forester (SH) are subject to the recall.

"The reason for the recall of vehicles is the unlikely, but possible infiltration of moisture into the gas generator of passenger airbags manufactured by Takata Corp. after the lengthy operation of a car. This can lead to a gas generator defect and, if a front passenger airbag is activated, increase damage risk," Rosstandart said in a statement.

According to the statement, the front airbag gas generators will be replaced on all vehicles sold in Russia from 2005-2011.