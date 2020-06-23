UrduPoint.com
Submarine Detected Near Japan's Territorial Waters 'Presumably' Chinese - Ministry

Tue 23rd June 2020

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono on Tuesday alleged that the submarine detected recently near the country's territorial waters belonged to China.

On Saturday, the defense ministry announced that it had detected an unidentified submarine in the area of the southern Amami archipelago.

"It is a Chinese submarine, presumably," the defense minister said at a press conference, according to Kyodo news agency.

The submarine was detected on June 18 in the contiguous zone to the northeast of the archipelago. Later, it was once again detected to the west of the Yokoate island.

