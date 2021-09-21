Submarine row is 'wake-up call' for Europe: German minister

The US and Australian decision to strip France of a submarine supply contract was a stark reminder the EU must bolster its own capacity to act independently of its allies, Germany's Europe minister said Tuesday

Brussels, Sept 21 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The US and Australian decision to strip France of a submarine supply contract was a stark reminder the EU must bolster its own capacity to act independently of its allies, Germany's Europe minister said Tuesday.

"It is once again a wake-up call for all of us in the European Union to ask ourselves how we can strengthen our sovereignty, how we can present a united front even on issues relevant to foreign and security policy," Michael Roth said, arriving at ministerial talks in Brussels.