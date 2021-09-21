UrduPoint.com

Submarine Row Is 'wake-up Call' For Europe: German Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 02:35 PM

Submarine row is 'wake-up call' for Europe: German minister

The US and Australian decision to strip France of a submarine supply contract was a stark reminder the EU must bolster its own capacity to act independently of its allies, Germany's Europe minister said Tuesday

Brussels, Sept 21 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The US and Australian decision to strip France of a submarine supply contract was a stark reminder the EU must bolster its own capacity to act independently of its allies, Germany's Europe minister said Tuesday.

"It is once again a wake-up call for all of us in the European Union to ask ourselves how we can strengthen our sovereignty, how we can present a united front even on issues relevant to foreign and security policy," Michael Roth said, arriving at ministerial talks in Brussels.

Related Topics

Europe France European Union Germany Brussels All

Recent Stories

Myanmar's Suu Kyi goes on trial for incitement, pl ..

Myanmar's Suu Kyi goes on trial for incitement, pleads not guilty

3 minutes ago
 Evidence shows Covid vaccine is safe, effective fo ..

Evidence shows Covid vaccine is safe, effective for cancer patients

3 minutes ago
 Rain-thunderstorm likely in certain parts of KP: M ..

Rain-thunderstorm likely in certain parts of KP: Met

4 minutes ago
 Education Minister to hold open Katchery on Sept 2 ..

Education Minister to hold open Katchery on Sept 28

4 minutes ago
 DC reviews anti-polio drive

DC reviews anti-polio drive

4 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.