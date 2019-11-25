Submarine With 3 Tonnes of Cocaine on Board Seized in Spain - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Spanish law enforcement agencies have seized a submarine with 3 tonnes of cocaine on board near the coast of the autonomous community of Galicia, the country's media reported on Sunday.

According to the LaSexta tv channel, the 20-meter-long submarine, which arrived from South America, was spotted near the coast of Pontevedra province.

Two of crew members were detained. During the police operation, the crew reportedly attempted to sink the vessel. Now, law enforcement agencies are trying to lift it to the surface, Spanish government representative in Galicia Javier Losada told the Galician radio.

The situation is complicated by bad weather conditions.

Another suspect is supposedly at large. Police do not rule out that the crew has managed to get rid of part of the cargo.

According to the Pais newspaper, the vessel came from Colombia, while those detained are Ecuadorian nationals.

The La Voz de Galicia newspaper, in turn, reported that the vessel had arrived from Portugal.