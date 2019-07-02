UrduPoint.com
Submersible Involved In Deadly Fire Incident Being Examined - Shoigu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 11:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday that measures are currently being taken to examine the research submersible involved in a deadly fire incident that killed 14 submariners and determine the causes of the tragedy.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier in the day that a fire broke out on Monday on a research deep-sea submersible designed to conduct studies in the interests of the Russian Navy. Fourteen submariners died as a result of poisoning with combustion gas.

"Fourteen submariners died. The fire was extinguished by the decisive actions of the crew. Currently, the deep-sea vessel is located at a naval base in Severomorsk. Measures are being taken to examine it and establish the causes of the incident," Shoigu said at a meting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

