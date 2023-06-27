A subsidiary of the Dutch company Yandex N.V. (the holding company of the Russian company Yandex) Self-Driving Group has launched tests of self-driving cars in Belgrade, a source close to the company told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) A subsidiary of the Dutch company Yandex N.V. (the holding company of the Russian company Yandex) Self-Driving Group has launched tests of self-driving cars in Belgrade, a source close to the company told Sputnik.

"The international Self-Driving Group, which after restructuring will be separated into an independent company from Yandex, has launched tests of self-driving cars on the roads of Belgrade," the source said, adding that this is a subsidiary of Yandex N.V.

The company's press service confirmed this information.