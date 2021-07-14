Substantive Afghan Peace Talks Prerequisite to Clear Taliban of UN Sanctions - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The procedure of clearing the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) of UN Security Council sanctions can be launched only after meaningful intra-Afghan negotiations start, Zamir Kabulov, the Russian president's special envoy for Afghanistan, said in an interview with Sputnik.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sputnik on Monday that the movement's delegation discussed the lifting of sanctions with the Russian leadership during their visit to Moscow last week.

"We agreed and told the Taliban expressly, 'As soon as you, the Taliban movement, sit down at the negotiating table with the other side.' ... When this happens and they sit down and start working on this agenda, this will be a sign for us that the time has come to launch the delisting procedure, that is, the removal of the Taliban defendants from the UN Security Council sanctions list," Kabulov said, adding that "the procedure is not easy but is absolutely simple."

The Russian diplomat described the intra-Afghan talks in Doha an "imitation of negotiations," pointing to the lack of an agenda, which is the ground laying attribute of substantive negotiations.

Kabulov recalled that when the UN Security Council adopted the resolution designating the Taliban as a terrorist organization and adding over 110 senior group members to its sanctions list in 2001, Russian President Vladimir Putin made its binding also inside Russia.

"The situation has changed now. The Taliban have learned their historical lessons and they have repeatedly publicly stated that they are not going to return to the past; that it was a mistake; that they are a national liberation movement that is fighting against the foreign occupation [of Afghanistan] by NATO and the United States; and that they want to build an Islamic society in their independent country," the envoy said.

Kabul expects that if the Taliban try to reenact the atrocities they were committing in the 1990s, the Afghan people, primarily non-Pashtuns, will start fighting back, which may result in another protracted civil war in which the Taliban will end up isolated sans international support.