UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Success Of Afghan Peace Deal Depends On Taliban's Willingness To Negotiate - Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 02:30 PM

Success of Afghan Peace Deal Depends on Taliban's Willingness to Negotiate - Diplomat

The success of the Afghan peace deal depends on the Taliban's willingness to engage in negotiations with the Afghan government, Afghan Ambassador to Russia Said Tayeb Jawad told Sputnik in an interview, assuring that Kabul is ready to discuss any level of the group's participation in the political process

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) The success of the Afghan peace deal depends on the Taliban's willingness to engage in negotiations with the Afghan government, Afghan Ambassador to Russia Said Tayeb Jawad told Sputnik in an interview, assuring that Kabul is ready to discuss any level of the group's participation in the political process.

"The success of the deal depends on the willingness of the Taliban to sit across the Table with the Afghans instead of just traveling all over the world and issuing statements.

Put whatever you want at the table, if the Afghan delegation is not capable to decide, if the Afghan delegation cannot respond, then you can complain ... We are open to anything, any kind of their participation in the political process is welcome," Jawad said.

The diplomat expressed the belief that the second part of the deal, "to have a sustainable peace in Afghanistan that is acceptable for the majority of the Afghan people", is more complicated than the US-Taliban agreement on US troops withdrawal.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul World Russia All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

PM vows to address problems of the farmers

18 minutes ago

IAEA Head Hopes to Reach Agreement With Iran on Co ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's CoviVac Vaccine Contraindicated for Pregn ..

3 minutes ago

Winning two NA constituencies in bye-elections i ..

35 minutes ago

HR ministry takes many steps for peaceful coexiste ..

35 minutes ago

Afghanistan Wants to Have Air Corridor to Export A ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.