MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) The success of the Afghan peace deal depends on the Taliban's willingness to engage in negotiations with the Afghan government, Afghan Ambassador to Russia Said Tayeb Jawad told Sputnik in an interview, assuring that Kabul is ready to discuss any level of the group's participation in the political process.

"The success of the deal depends on the willingness of the Taliban to sit across the Table with the Afghans instead of just traveling all over the world and issuing statements.

Put whatever you want at the table, if the Afghan delegation is not capable to decide, if the Afghan delegation cannot respond, then you can complain ... We are open to anything, any kind of their participation in the political process is welcome," Jawad said.

The diplomat expressed the belief that the second part of the deal, "to have a sustainable peace in Afghanistan that is acceptable for the majority of the Afghan people", is more complicated than the US-Taliban agreement on US troops withdrawal.