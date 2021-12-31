Success of Talks on Guarantees Would Lead to Normalizing US-Russia Relations - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) The success of the negotiations on security guarantees in Eastern Europe will lead to normalization of bilateral relations between Russia and the United States, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

"It was emphasized that if the negotiations on security guarantees are successful, this will naturally lead to a certain normalization and, perhaps, even an improvement in bilateral relations," Ushakov said after the phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden earlier on Thursday.