UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Success Story': Bhutan Vaccinates Most Of Population After Donations

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 10:21 PM

'Success story': Bhutan vaccinates most of population after donations

Bhutan has inoculated most of its eligible population with second doses of Covid-19 vaccinations in a week, in a speedy rollout hailed by UNICEF on Monday as a "success story" for international donations

Thimpu, Bhutan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Bhutan has inoculated most of its eligible population with second doses of Covid-19 vaccinations in a week, in a speedy rollout hailed by UNICEF on Monday as a "success story" for international donations.

More than 454,000 shots were administered over the past week in the remote Himalayan kingdom -- just over 85 percent of the eligible adult population of more than 530,000 people -- after a recent flood of foreign donations.

UNICEF's Bhutan representative, Will Parks, hailed the ambitious vaccination drive as a "great success story for Bhutan".

"We really need a world in which the countries which have surplus vaccines really do donate to those countries that haven't received (shots) so far," he told AFP in the capital Thimpu.

"And if there's anything that I hope the world that can learn, is that a country like Bhutan with very few doctors, very few nurses but a really committed king and leadership in the government mobilising society -- it's not impossible to vaccinate the whole country." The tiny nation had quickly used up most of the 550,000 AstraZeneca jabs donated by India in late March and early April for first jabs, before the neighbouring country halted exports over a massive local surge in infections.

Faced with a growing time gap between first and second doses, Bhutan launched an appeal for donations.

Half a million Moderna doses donated by the United States via Covax -- the distributor backed by the World Health Organization and the Gavi vaccine alliance -- and another 250,000 AstraZeneca shots from Denmark arrived in mid-July.

More than 400,000 AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Sinopharm shots are also expected to arrive in the South Asian nation of 770,000 people from Croatia, Bulgaria, China and several other countries.

The government has meanwhile bought 200,000 Pfizer doses that are expected to be delivered later this year.

Bhutan, wedged between India and China and famous for measuring gross national happiness, has reported just under 2,500 Covid-19 infections and two deaths so far.

The country's rapid roll-out of jabs stands in contrast with other South Asian nations, which have also been hit by India's suspension of vaccine exports.

Related Topics

India World Exports Flood China Alliance Bulgaria Bhutan United States Croatia Denmark March April From Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

Federal capital with 261 new COVID-19 cases record ..

2 minutes ago

'Accept it or not, you're defeated'; tells Sarwar ..

2 minutes ago

Olympics: Tennis results

2 minutes ago

Firefighters battle California blaze generating it ..

6 minutes ago

356 points set up in Rwp to administer corona vacc ..

6 minutes ago

PTI leader felicitates workers, leaders for secu ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.