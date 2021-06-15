UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Successful Biden-Putin Summit May Lead To Whelan's Release - Brother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 01:40 AM

Successful Biden-Putin Summit May Lead to Whelan's Release - Brother

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) A successful summit between Russian and US Presidents later this week may lead to the release of former US marine Paul Whelan from Russian prison, where he jailed on espionage charges, his brother David Whelan told Sputnik on Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with NBC on Monday said he would consider a prisoner exchange with the United States as there are more Russians in US prisons than Americans in Russian prisons.

"If the summit is successful, it could lay the groundwork for Paul to eventually be freed," David Whelan said.

He added he would be surprised if US and Russian leaders specifically discuss his brother's case during their summit in Geneva.

"But the White House has said President [Joe] Biden will discuss humanitarian concerns and perhaps arbitrary detentions," he added.

Paul Whelan, who was arrested in December 2018, is currently serving a 16-year prison sentence for espionage per a Moscow court's verdict delivered last June. The convict, who is also a citizen of Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom, has maintained he is innocent and insisted that he came to Russia for a friend's wedding. Court papers have revealed that he has frequented Russia since 2007.

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Moscow Russia Canada White House Marriage David Vladimir Putin Geneva Lead Ireland United Kingdom United States May June December 2018 From Court

Recent Stories

Banking, realty blue chips lift UAE stocks

15 minutes ago

AED44.1 billion in credit facilities received by t ..

1 hour ago

UAE determined to win decider against Vietnam tomo ..

2 hours ago

Chief Minister Punjab condemns terrorist attack on ..

52 minutes ago

Land degradation threatens well-being of humans, s ..

52 minutes ago

Punjab focuses on environment, agriculture, wildli ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.