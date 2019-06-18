Successful participation for Dubai Customs in WCO IT/TI Conference & Exhibition in Azerbaijan

Dubai Customs has actively taken part in the WCO IT/TI Conference & Exhibition which took place from 12 to 14 June 2019, in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th June, 2019) Dubai Customs has actively taken part in the WCO IT/TI Conference & Exhibition which took place from 12 to 14 June 2019, in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku.

Ahmed MahboobMusabih, Director General of Dubai Customs headed Dubai Customs delegation to the conference which took place this year under the theme “New technologies for SMART borders – New opportunities for Trade, Travel and Transport”.

The international event explored implicationsof the digital world on Customs and other Government agencies in the future. “Participating in this global exhibition is part of our commitment towards more excellence and success, and comes in support of our leading position in coordinating security efforts with other customs departments and law enforcement authorities.” Musabih said “For the first time, the WCO has merged its two major public-private sector events that contribute to the shaping of customs technology-related initiatives. This makes this year’s event of special importance to all participants.” Musabih added: “Dubai Customs played a noticeable part in developing customs work internationally through close coordination with the WCO and exchange of expertise and knowledge with other customs entities around the world.” The exhibition showcasedmost recent technological developments of the private and public sectors that provide new capabilities and opportunities and impact how customs facilitates trade and performs its regulatory tasks. It also explored potential areas of synergy amongst relevant stakeholders at national, regional and international level. Falah Khalil Al Sammak, Senior Manager of DXB Terminal 2, Mohammed Rashid bin Hashim, Senior Manager of Demand Management, Bitti Al Falasi, from Jebel Ali Customs Center and Khaifa Al Suwaidi, from the Corporate Communication Department were among the Dubai Customs delegates.

Dubai Customs delegation attended the opening session and visited HeydarAliyev International Airport and learned about the procedures and systems in place for cargo and passengers. The Director General applauded the sophisticated level and highly developed technologies the Azerbaijani customs owns. Musabihhas also visited a public carpet exhibition and invited the exhibitors to take part in the Carpet & Art Oasis which Dubai Customs organizes every year. It is becoming one of the numerous attractions of the vibrant city. More than 15,000 carpet and rug items were displayed in the Carpet & Art Oasis in its last edition, and it attracted 63,000 visitors. HE received Safar Mehdiyev, the Chairman of the State Customs Committee at the pavilion of Dubai Customs in the exhibition which featured a number of innovations including the Smart Workspace, iDeclare application, Smart Customs Inspection, Virtual Corridor, AEO, etc. Dubai Customs presented its experience and role in facilitating passenger traffic during a session in the WCO IT/TI Conference & Exhibition in Azerbaijan. Falah Al Sammak, Senior Manager of Terminal 2 at Dubai Airport, talked about the latest projects and initiatives of Dubai Customs, and how they use latest technologies and AI to make passengers' trips easier. These include the Smart Inspection System and iDeclare as part of a vision of Dubai Customs to adopt the latest technologies in the field such as 5G and AI. This comes in support of the increasing passenger traffic in the very busy airport which can reach more than 90m passengers per year. Delegates from Australia, USA, Brazil and Azerbaijan, as well as representatives of international firms attended the event. The participation of Dubai Customs was received with admiration from the WCO and all delegates.