UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Successful Rocket Launch Puts 60 Starlink Satellites Into Orbit - SpaceX

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 01:30 AM

Successful Rocket Launch Puts 60 Starlink Satellites Into Orbit - SpaceX

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) A successful rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center in the US state of Florida put 60 Starlinks communications satellites into orbit, SpaceX announced on Wednesday.

"Starlink will deliver high speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive or completely unavailable," SpaceX said.

The satellites started opening their solar arrays to power operations within 15 minutes of launch, SpaceX said.

Starlink is planning to launch a new communications service across the northern United States and Canada this year and is planning to rapidly expand to near global coverage by next year, the company added.

However, critics have complained that Starlink satellites are interfering with Earth-based observation of the night sky. The satellites produce lights that appear light streams in photographs and astronomers argue they interfere with stellar observation and research. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said he is preparing solutions to the problem.

Related Topics

Internet Canada Company Florida United States Elon Musk SpaceX From Satellites

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces 1,141 new COVID-19 cases, 5 ..

50 minutes ago

Islamic Development Bank offers financing support ..

59 minutes ago

Etihad continues to progress sustainable initiativ ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 1,546 ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committ ..

2 hours ago

Dubai welcomes unwanted cruise liners at sea amid ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.