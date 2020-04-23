Successful Rocket Launch Puts 60 Starlink Satellites Into Orbit - SpaceX

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) A successful rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center in the US state of Florida put 60 Starlinks communications satellites into orbit, SpaceX announced on Wednesday.

"Starlink will deliver high speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive or completely unavailable," SpaceX said.

The satellites started opening their solar arrays to power operations within 15 minutes of launch, SpaceX said.

Starlink is planning to launch a new communications service across the northern United States and Canada this year and is planning to rapidly expand to near global coverage by next year, the company added.

However, critics have complained that Starlink satellites are interfering with Earth-based observation of the night sky. The satellites produce lights that appear light streams in photographs and astronomers argue they interfere with stellar observation and research. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said he is preparing solutions to the problem.