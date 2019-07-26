UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Successful Test Of Topol ICBM Carried Out At Kapustin Yar Range - Russian Military

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 11:27 PM

Successful Test of Topol ICBM Carried Out at Kapustin Yar Range - Russian Military

Russia's Strategic Missile Forces (SMF) on Friday successfully test-launched a Topol intercontinental ballistic missile from the Kapustin Yar testing range in the Astrakhan Region, the Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Russia's Strategic Missile Forces (SMF) on Friday successfully test-launched a Topol intercontinental ballistic missile from the Kapustin Yar testing range in the Astrakhan Region, the Defense Ministry said.

"The July 26, 2019, a combat crew of the Strategic Missile Forces conducted a test launch of a Topol ICBM from a mobile ground-based launcher at the Kapustin Yar testing range in the Astrakhan Region," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, "the simulated warhead hit the designated target at the Sary-Shagan testing range [in Kazakhstan] with desired accuracy."

Related Topics

Russia Mobile Astrakhan July 2019 From

Recent Stories

Fruits of govt's economic policies about to come: ..

2 minutes ago

Number of Catalans Opposed to Independence Up by 4 ..

2 minutes ago

UN Chief Saddened by Deaths of Up to 150 Migrants ..

2 minutes ago

Opposition failed to bring out people on roads: Us ..

22 minutes ago

US Return to Death Penalty Goes Against Public Opi ..

22 minutes ago

Russia Dismisses Austria's New Spying Claims as Pu ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.