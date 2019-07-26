Successful Test Of Topol ICBM Carried Out At Kapustin Yar Range - Russian Military
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 11:27 PM
Russia's Strategic Missile Forces (SMF) on Friday successfully test-launched a Topol intercontinental ballistic missile from the Kapustin Yar testing range in the Astrakhan Region, the Defense Ministry said
"The July 26, 2019, a combat crew of the Strategic Missile Forces conducted a test launch of a Topol ICBM from a mobile ground-based launcher at the Kapustin Yar testing range in the Astrakhan Region," the ministry said in a statement.
According to the statement, "the simulated warhead hit the designated target at the Sary-Shagan testing range [in Kazakhstan] with desired accuracy."