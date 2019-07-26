Successful Test of Topol ICBM Carried Out at Kapustin Yar Range - Russian Military

Russia's Strategic Missile Forces (SMF) on Friday successfully test-launched a Topol intercontinental ballistic missile from the Kapustin Yar testing range in the Astrakhan Region, the Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Russia 's Strategic Missile Forces (SMF) on Friday successfully test-launched a Topol intercontinental ballistic missile from the Kapustin Yar testing range in the Astrakhan Region, the Defense Ministry said.

"The July 26, 2019, a combat crew of the Strategic Missile Forces conducted a test launch of a Topol ICBM from a mobile ground-based launcher at the Kapustin Yar testing range in the Astrakhan Region," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, "the simulated warhead hit the designated target at the Sary-Shagan testing range [in Kazakhstan] with desired accuracy."