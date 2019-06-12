Successor to longtime Kazakh ruler is sworn in as president

(@imziishan)

NurSultan, Kazakhstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the successor to Kazakhstan's longtime ruler, was inaugurated as president Wednesday after winning an election.

The career diplomat became only the country's second elected president, succeeding 78-year-old Nursultan Nazarbayev, who stepped down in March after ruling since Soviet times.

During the inauguration in the capital Nur-Sultan, Tokayev, 66, pledged that "different opinions, united nation" would be a slogan of his presidency.

He was shown kissing the state flag in a ceremony broadcast on state television that was watched over by Nazarbayev and marked in ceremonial pomp by the national anthem and artillery salutes.

Speaking in both Kazakh and Russian during the ceremony, Tokayev said that the results of Sunday's polls which he won with over 70 percent of the vote showed that the people had "supported the strategy of Elbasy", which translates from Kazakh as 'Leader of the Nation' and refers to Nazarbayev's constitutionally designated status.

Nazarbayev's announcement that he was stepping down and naming Tokayev interim leader shocked Kazakhs who had lived under his rule for almost 30 years.

But the strongman, who turned the country of 18 million people into an energy powerhouse while governing with little tolerance for opposition, is still expected to call the shots from behind the scenes.

Along with his role as 'Leader of the Nation', which affords him unique policymaking privileges, he is the lifelong chairman of the country's powerful security council and the leader of the ruling party that nominated Tokayev for the vote.