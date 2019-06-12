UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Successor To Longtime Kazakh Ruler Is Sworn In As President

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 02:22 PM

Successor to longtime Kazakh ruler is sworn in as president

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the successor to Kazakhstan's longtime ruler, was inaugurated as president Wednesday after winning an election

NurSultan, Kazakhstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the successor to Kazakhstan's longtime ruler, was inaugurated as president Wednesday after winning an election.

The career diplomat became only the country's second elected president, succeeding 78-year-old Nursultan Nazarbayev, who stepped down in March after ruling since Soviet times.

During the inauguration in the capital Nur-Sultan, Tokayev, 66, pledged that "different opinions, united nation" would be a slogan of his presidency.

He was shown kissing the state flag in a ceremony broadcast on state television that was watched over by Nazarbayev and marked in ceremonial pomp by the national anthem and artillery salutes.

Speaking in both Kazakh and Russian during the ceremony, Tokayev said that the results of Sunday's polls which he won with over 70 percent of the vote showed that the people had "supported the strategy of Elbasy", which translates from Kazakh as 'Leader of the Nation' and refers to Nazarbayev's constitutionally designated status.

Nazarbayev's announcement that he was stepping down and naming Tokayev interim leader shocked Kazakhs who had lived under his rule for almost 30 years.

But the strongman, who turned the country of 18 million people into an energy powerhouse while governing with little tolerance for opposition, is still expected to call the shots from behind the scenes.

Along with his role as 'Leader of the Nation', which affords him unique policymaking privileges, he is the lifelong chairman of the country's powerful security council and the leader of the ruling party that nominated Tokayev for the vote.

Related Topics

Election Russia Vote Kazakhstan March Sunday TV From Million Opposition

Recent Stories

England's Buttler set to face West Indies in World ..

2 minutes ago

Strict implementation of axle load control being e ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail inaugurates Ultra-Low ..

2 minutes ago

Meeting reviews arrangements for organizing IG Sin ..

2 minutes ago

Nigeria eye World Cup knockouts after South Korea ..

2 minutes ago

WHO Confirms 3 Ebola Cases in Uganda Amid Outbreak ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.