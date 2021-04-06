Sudan abolishes Israel boycott law: cabinet

Sudan's cabinet approved Tuesday a bill to abolish a 1958 law boycotting Israel, after Khartoum and the Jewish state struck a deal to normalise ties

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Sudan's cabinet approved Tuesday a bill to abolish a 1958 law boycotting Israel, after Khartoum and the Jewish state struck a deal to normalise ties.

"The Council of Ministers has approved a bill (repealing the 1958 boycott of Israel law) for the year 2021," the cabinet said in a statement.

The former 1958 law was in line with the policies of Arab nations at the time towards Israel.