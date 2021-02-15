Sudan Accuses Ethiopian Troops of Entering Border Area

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Sudan accused Ethiopian troops on Sunday of crossing into its territory along the contested border, warning that the trespass was an escalation that undermined security in the region.

"Sudan denounces the aggression which was the entry of Ethiopian forces into the territories legally owned [by Sudan]...

The trespass into the Sudanese land is a regrettable and unacceptable escalation," the Sudanese Foreign Ministry said.

It said the trespass could have dangerous repercussions for the region and that it held the neighbor solely responsible for the consequences of its aggression.

Decades of tensions between the two African nations over the Sudanese side of the border, inhabited by Ethiopian farmers, led to new clashes last year. Sudan said that several soldiers were killed and a dozen wounded in December and a border village was raided by Ethiopian forces in January.