UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan Accuses Ethiopian Troops Of Entering Border Area

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 01:10 AM

Sudan Accuses Ethiopian Troops of Entering Border Area

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Sudan accused Ethiopian troops on Sunday of crossing into its territory along the contested border, warning that the trespass was an escalation that undermined security in the region.

"Sudan denounces the aggression which was the entry of Ethiopian forces into the territories legally owned [by Sudan]...

The trespass into the Sudanese land is a regrettable and unacceptable escalation," the Sudanese Foreign Ministry said.

It said the trespass could have dangerous repercussions for the region and that it held the neighbor solely responsible for the consequences of its aggression.

Decades of tensions between the two African nations over the Sudanese side of the border, inhabited by Ethiopian farmers, led to new clashes last year. Sudan said that several soldiers were killed and a dozen wounded in December and a border village was raided by Ethiopian forces in January.

Related Topics

Sudan January December Border Sunday

Recent Stories

Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja sworn in as UAE Ambassado ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders condole with Argentine President over ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi banks invested AED26.1 bn in debt securi ..

3 hours ago

Abdulla Al Hamed visits Mubadala Health COVID-19 v ..

3 hours ago

ADIB reports AED1.6 billion in net profit for 2020

4 hours ago

SALAMA’s preliminary 2020 net profit doubles to ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.