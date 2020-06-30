Sudan Activists Protest 2019 Transfer of Power to Military, Police Disperse Demonstrators

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sounds of gunfire has been heard near the parliament building in the Sudanese city of Omdurman, located not so far from the capital of Khartoum, as mass protests erupted on Tuesday against the 2019 transfer of power to the military, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

The correspondent said that police used tear gas to disperse demonstrators. No casualties have been reported so far.

According to various news outlets, people have gathered in the location since the early hours of morning.

Ahead of protests, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok said that his government would introduce reforms to meet the demands of protesters.

In June 2019, after three months since the ouster of former President Omar Bashir, hundreds of demonstrators took to the street in Khartoum to pressure then-ruling military council to transfer power to a civilian government.