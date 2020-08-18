UrduPoint.com
Sudan Aims To Sign Peace Agreement With Israel - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 09:12 PM

Sudan seeks to sign a peace agreement with Israel that would take into account the interests of Khartoum, Sudanese Foreign Ministry spokesman Haydar Badawi Sadig told Sky News Arabia

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Sudan seeks to sign a peace agreement with Israel that would take into account the interests of Khartoum, Sudanese Foreign Ministry spokesman Haydar Badawi Sadig told Sky news Arabia.

"Sudan seeks a peace agreement with Israel that takes into account the interests of Khartoum ...

without prejudice to values and unshakable positions," Sadig said.

The spokesman went on to say that there are no reasons for enmity between Sudan and Israel.

"Sudan and Israel will receive benefits and rewards from the conclusion of a peace agreement," Sadig said, noting that Khartoum does not deny having contacts with Tel Aviv.

