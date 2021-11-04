Sudan army chief orders release of four ministers: TV

Sudan's General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Thursday ordered the release of four ministers detained since he led a military coup last week, state-run television said

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Sudan's General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Thursday ordered the release of four ministers detained since he led a military coup last week, state-run television said.

"The Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces has ordered the release of Hashem Hassab Alrasoul, Ali Geddo, Hamza Baloul, Youssef Adam," Sudan tv said.

Alrasoul is telecommunications minister, Geddo heads the trade ministry, Baloul is information minister, and Adam holds the youth and sports portfolio.