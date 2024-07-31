Sudan Army Chief Survives Deadly Drone Strike On Base
Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2024 | 07:51 PM
Port Sudan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Sudan's de facto ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan ruled out negotiation with paramilitaries after he survived a drone attack on Wednesday in the war-torn country's east.
The army said five people were killed in a drone attack on a ceremony at the Gibet base, where Burhan was overseeing a graduation ceremony.
"We will not retreat, we will not surrender, and we will not negotiate," Burhan, who appeared unharmed, told troops at the Gibet base after the attack.
"We are not scared of drones," he said at the Gibet base, about 100 kilometres (62 miles) from Port Sudan, where the army-aligned government fled after war broke out with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in April last year.
