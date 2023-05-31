Sudan army quits truce talks, attacks paramilitary bases

Sudanese army forces blasted paramilitary bases with artillery in Khartoum on Wednesday after pulling out of US and Saudi-brokered ceasefire talks, accusing their paramilitary foes of failing to honour their commitments

Mediators have blamed both sides for violating the truce which was supposed to enable secure corridors for delivering aid to an increasingly needy population.

In both the north and south of the capital, key bases of commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo's Rapid Support Forces came under attack by troops loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, residents told AFP.

A witness said there was "heavy artillery fire from army camps" in northern Khartoum, on the 47th day of a war that researchers said has claimed at least 1,800 lives.

Another witness reported "artillery blasts on the RSF camp in al-Salha" in southern Khartoum -- the largest paramilitary base and arsenal stock in the capital.

The attacks came two days after United States and Saudi mediators said the warring parties had agreed to extend by five days the initial week-long humanitarian truce.

The mediators of the talks, in the Saudi city of Jeddah, acknowledged repeated breaches but have held off imposing any sanctions.