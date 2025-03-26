Sudan Army Retakes Khartoum Airport From Paramilitaries: Military Source
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 03:20 PM
Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Sudanese army on Wednesday recaptured Khartoum airport from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, "fully securing it", a military source told AFP.
Just south of central Khartoum, troops also "surrounded the strategic Jebel Awliya area", the last large RSF stronghold in the Khartoum area, from the north, south and east, he added, requesting anonymity because he is not authorised to brief the media.
The military, at war with the RSF since April 2023, launched this week a campaign to push the paramilitary forces out of central Khartoum, after recapturing the presidential palace in a key victory on Friday.
RSF fighters had been stationed inside the airport, just east of central Khartoum's government and business district, since the war began.
The army on Wednesday also secured both sides of Manshiya bridge which crosses the Blue Nile in Khartoum, leaving the Jebel Awliya bridge just south of the capital as the only crossing out of the area still under RSF control.
