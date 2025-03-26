Sudan Army Retakes Khartoum Airport From Paramilitaries
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 10:01 PM
The Sudanese army on Wednesday recaptured Khartoum airport from the Rapid Support Forces, an army source told AFP, while troops surrounded the paramilitaries' last major holdout position south of the city
Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Sudanese army on Wednesday recaptured Khartoum airport from the Rapid Support Forces, an army source told AFP, while troops surrounded the paramilitaries' last major holdout position south of the city.
The army, battling the RSF since April 2023, "fully secured" the airport in central Khartoum from RSF fighters stationed inside, the source said, requesting anonymity because he is not authorised to brief the media.
Following their recapture of the presidential palace in a key victory on Friday, army troops have surged through central Khartoum, seizing state institutions captured early in the war by the RSF, before heading south.
"In the south of the capital, our forces have surrounded the strategic Jebel Awliya area from three directions: north, south and east," the source said, adding that "all axes are advancing steadily".
The Jebel Awliya bridge, which crosses the White Nile south of the city centre, is the only crossing out of the area still under RSF control, linking the paramilitary group to its strongholds in the western Darfur region.
Across the city, eyewitnesses and activists reported this week that RSF fighters were retreating southwards from neighbourhoods they previously controlled, ostensibly towards Jebel Awliya.
The RSF did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.
- RSF territory evacuated -
Since April 2023, the war has killed tens of thousands of people, uprooted more than 12 million and created the world's largest hunger and displacement crises.
The war has left much of Khartoum a shell of its former self.
According to the United Nations, over 3.5 million people were forced to flee the capital, leaving entire neighbourhoods largely abandoned.
Millions more, unable or unwilling to leave, were left to face hunger, rights abuses and indiscriminate shelling of their homes by both sides.
Two medical sources told AFP that the RSF had evacuated Tamayoz Hospital, just south of the airport, which they had used since the start of the war to treat their fighters.
"The area has been completely empty of the RSF since last night," Osama Abdel Qader, a resident of the nearby Sahafa neighbourhood, told AFP on Wednesday.
In the capital's South Belt area, where activists have reported some of the war's worst rights abuses, Issa Hussein said "the RSF has been less active in the streets since Sunday".
"Yesterday, I saw seven (RSF) vehicles carrying furniture and families heading towards Jebel Awliya," he told AFP.
Since the war began, the RSF has been accused looting and taking over people's homes, with rights groups documenting systematic sexual violence and other abuses.
Following months of defeat, the army appeared to turn the tide late last year, sweeping through central Sudan before recovering nearly the entire capital.
Recent Stories
Sudan army retakes Khartoum airport from paramilitaries
IHC issues pre-admission notices in case regarding appointment of Chief Election ..
IHC serves notices in plea against formation of JIT under PECA
Parkin announces Variable Parking Tariff Policy in Dubai
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces scholarships
China, Pakistan strengthen castor industry cooperation
Intellectuals, writers, Scholars eulogize literary contribution of Dr Ghulam Muh ..
DC chairs meeting regarding disbursement financial aid
Assistant Building Inspector caught red-handed taking bribe
DC Chiniot visits District Headquarters Hospital
Iranian envoy calls for global solidarity on Int'l Quds Day
RWMC workers overjoyed over release of advance salary
More Stories From World
-
Sudan army retakes Khartoum airport from paramilitaries54 seconds ago
-
No aid reached besieged Gaza in over three weeks: UN51 minutes ago
-
Migrant deaths in Asia hit record high in 2024: UN2 hours ago
-
Lula says Mercosur, Japan to discuss trade deal3 hours ago
-
Ambassador Baloch leads Pakistani delegation at inaugural Global Ministerial Dialogue on Science Dip ..3 hours ago
-
Sweden to boost defence spending by $30 bn over next decade3 hours ago
-
Rising seas test defenses of South American ports3 hours ago
-
Global stocks mixed as US tariff uncertainty lingers4 hours ago
-
Football: African 2026 World Cup qualifying results4 hours ago
-
New Russian strikes 'clear signal' Moscow not pursuing peace: Zelensky6 hours ago
-
China, Pakistan strengthen castor industry cooperation3 hours ago
-
'Unprecedented' mass bleaching drains life from Australian reef6 hours ago