Sudan Arrests Top General, Officers Over Recent Foiled Coup

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 12:13 AM

Sudan arrests top general, officers over recent foiled coup

Sudan's military said Wednesday it had arrested a top general and several others over a foiled coup attempt announced earlier this month

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Sudan's military said Wednesday it had arrested a top general and several others over a foiled coup attempt announced earlier this month.

"At the top of the participants is General Hashim Abdel Mottalib, the head of joint chiefs of staff, and a number of officers from the National Intelligence and Security Service," the military said in a statement.

"Leaders from Islamic movements and the National Congress Party" of ousted leader Omar al-Bashir were also arrested, said the statement published by the official SUNA news agency.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

