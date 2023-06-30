MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The Sudanese delegation has asked for Moscow's assistance in resolving the domestic conflict in the North African country during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Malik Agar, the deputy chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council, said on Friday.

Agar arrived in Moscow on Thursday.

"We asked for Russia's help in ending the Sudanese war.

We also briefed the Russian foreign minister on the roadmap for resolving the Sudanese crisis," Agar said at a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya international multimedia press center.

The Sudanese official added that the sides discussed only political issues.

"We talked about political issues, about ending the war, we did not talk about the supply of weapons and received a promise that we would receive support, humanitarian aid," Agar said.