Sudan Asks Russia for Technical Aid to Curb COVID-19 - Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 02:16 PM

Sudan has asked Moscow to provide the country with technical support to tackle the coronavirus disease, charge d'affaires of the Sudanese Embassy in Moscow Onur Ahmad Onur told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Sudan has asked Moscow to provide the country with technical support to tackle the coronavirus disease, charge d'affaires of the Sudanese Embassy in Moscow Onur Ahmad Onur told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"There is political and economic cooperation between Sudan and Russia. We have asked technical assistance for Sudan from Russia, it is true.

[Moscow] has [supported] several friendly countries, both regionally and internationally, for example, Italy and America," the official said.�

The diplomat noted that the request had been lodged for several artificial lung ventilators and protective clothes for medical staff. Khartoum is now waiting for an answer from Moscow.

To date, Sudanese health authorities have confirmed 318 COVID-19 cases in the country with 25 coronavirus-related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

