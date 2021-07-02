UrduPoint.com
Sudan Asks Russia To Encourage Ethiopia To Ditch Unilateral Actions On Renaissance Dam

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Sudan has asked Russia to encourage Ethiopia to return to negotiations on the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and abandon unilateral steps, the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

The request was conveyed by Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a phone conversation earlier in the day.

"The minister said Sudan hoped that Russia would support its position as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, and that Russia will encourage Ethiopia not to continue the second stage of filling the dam reservoir unilaterally ... and to resume negotiations in order to reach a legal agreement that will satisfy all parties with a clear time schedule," the ministry said.

The ministry went on to say that Khartoum sought to settle disagreements by peaceful means, noting that Ethiopia's measures to fill the reservoir with water threaten the lives of millions of people and vital infrastructure in Sudan.

Ethiopia has been implementing a large-scale project to build the dam ” expected to become Africa's largest hydroelectric power plant ” on the Blue Nile since 2011, but Egypt and Sudan fear its effects on their own water security. Since dozens of rounds of talks previously held by the three nations have failed, Sudan sent an official request with the UN Security Council on June 22, asking to discuss the matter.

