Sudan Authorities Extend Lockdown in Khartoum Province - SUNA

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The Sudanese authorities have decided to extend the regime of round-the-clock quarantine in the capital province of Khartoum for two weeks amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Sudanese news agency SUNA reported.

It said the restrictive measures imposed by the authorities "proved the effectiveness of curfew" in reducing the spread of the virus.

To date, 2,951 cases of COVID-19 infection have been confirmed in the country, including 105 deaths and 247 recoveries.

Sudan on March 16 announced the introduction of a state of emergency in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. Curfew was introduced throughout the country in the evening and at night. In Khartoum province, where the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered, a round-the-clock quarantine regime has been in effect since April 18.