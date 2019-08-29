Sudan awaits new cabinet as premier mulls line-up

Sudan's new prime minister was Thursday locked in talks to form the first cabinet since the ouster of veteran leader Omar al-Bashir, in another step in its transition from decades of autocratic rule

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Sudan's new prime minister was Thursday locked in talks to form the first cabinet since the ouster of veteran leader Omar al-Bashir, in another step in its transition from decades of autocratic rule.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok had been due to name his key picks on Wednesday, following last week's swearing in of a joint civilian-military sovereign council.

The council is due to steer the country through a three-year transition to civilian rule.

On Thursday a source close to Hamdok said the prime minister was still considering nominees for the cabinet.

"Deliberations are still underway and it is not clear when they will end," the source told AFP.

Hamdok, who took the oath last week, was set to make his selection from a field put forward by the Forces for Freedom Change -- an umbrella group that led months-long protests against Bashir and then pushed the generals who deposed him in April to share power.

On Tuesday, Hamdok confirmed that he had received the FFC's list of candidates including 49 nominees for 14 ministries.

The FFC and the generals signed a power-sharing deal earlier in August outlining Sudan's transitional structures.

Under the deal, the cabinet should be largely selected by the premier.

Only the interior and defence ministers will be chosen by the military members of Sudan's ruling body.