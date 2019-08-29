UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan Awaits New Cabinet As Premier Mulls Line-up

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 03:42 PM

Sudan awaits new cabinet as premier mulls line-up

Sudan's new prime minister was Thursday locked in talks to form the first cabinet since the ouster of veteran leader Omar al-Bashir, in another step in its transition from decades of autocratic rule

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Sudan's new prime minister was Thursday locked in talks to form the first cabinet since the ouster of veteran leader Omar al-Bashir, in another step in its transition from decades of autocratic rule.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok had been due to name his key picks on Wednesday, following last week's swearing in of a joint civilian-military sovereign council.

The council is due to steer the country through a three-year transition to civilian rule.

On Thursday a source close to Hamdok said the prime minister was still considering nominees for the cabinet.

"Deliberations are still underway and it is not clear when they will end," the source told AFP.

Hamdok, who took the oath last week, was set to make his selection from a field put forward by the Forces for Freedom Change -- an umbrella group that led months-long protests against Bashir and then pushed the generals who deposed him in April to share power.

On Tuesday, Hamdok confirmed that he had received the FFC's list of candidates including 49 nominees for 14 ministries.

The FFC and the generals signed a power-sharing deal earlier in August outlining Sudan's transitional structures.

Under the deal, the cabinet should be largely selected by the premier.

Only the interior and defence ministers will be chosen by the military members of Sudan's ruling body.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sudan April August From Cabinet Share Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

48 kgs hashish seized,two arrested in Sargodha

6 minutes ago

Saudi led coalition says intercepts Houthi drone

6 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Lahore

3 minutes ago

Incoming premier Conte vows 'more united, inclusiv ..

3 minutes ago

Intermittent drizzle, rain continues in Karachi

3 minutes ago

Three Mineral Department employees suspended

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.