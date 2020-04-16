Sudan Bans Prayers in Khartoum Mosques, Churches Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Authorities

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The Sudanese authorities ordered on Wednesday to ban prayers in mosques and church services for three weeks and throughout the province of Khartoum, where measures to combat the coronavirus are gradually being tightened, the Ministry of Awqaf (Religious Endowments) said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

"In the Khartoum province, Friday prayers, as well as five daily prayers in mosques and services in churches, are suspended for three weeks," the statement read.

Earlier this week, the government announced its plans to introduce in the province a 24-hour curfew starting from Saturday due to the outbreak in the capital. As of Wednesday, Khartoum has registered 32 cases of the disease, including five fatalities.

In a bid to curb the pandemic, the authorities declared a state of emergency in mid-March.