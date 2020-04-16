UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan Bans Prayers In Khartoum Mosques, Churches Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Authorities

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 12:10 AM

Sudan Bans Prayers in Khartoum Mosques, Churches Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Authorities

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The Sudanese authorities ordered on Wednesday to ban prayers in mosques and church services for three weeks and throughout the province of Khartoum, where measures to combat the coronavirus are gradually being tightened, the Ministry of Awqaf (Religious Endowments) said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

"In the Khartoum province, Friday prayers, as well as five daily prayers in mosques and services in churches, are suspended for three weeks," the statement read.

Earlier this week, the government announced its plans to introduce in the province a 24-hour curfew starting from Saturday due to the outbreak in the capital. As of Wednesday, Khartoum has registered 32 cases of the disease, including five fatalities.

In a bid to curb the pandemic, the authorities declared a state of emergency in mid-March.

Related Topics

Khartoum Church From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEHA completes over 28,000 virtual consultations

1 hour ago

SEDD announces new procedures for workers

1 hour ago

Emirates becomes first airline to conduct on-site ..

2 hours ago

Without fanfare, Apple launches new iPhone for the ..

5 minutes ago

EPPCO Lubricants supplies Dubai Ambulance with lub ..

2 hours ago

Mexico Reveals Full Quotas Under New OPEC+ Deal on ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.