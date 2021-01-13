MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The Sudanese Foreign Ministry condemned the attack by an Ethiopian armed group on several Sudanese villages, which killed six people.

Earlier, Al-Sudani newspaper reported that Ethiopian armed groups had attacked a number of Sudanese villages located near the border with Ethiopia. Six people were killed, including five women and one child.

"On Monday afternoon, January 11, 2021, the al Qureisha area in eastern Sudan came under armed aggression by the Ethiopian Shifa gangs, resulting in the deaths of five innocent women and one child, and two more women missing.

They are all Sudanese who were harvesting," the ministry said on Twitter.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Sudan strongly condemns this brutal aggression and attacks on defenseless civilians and calls on the international community and regional organizations to condemn these criminal acts and demand an immediate end to them," it said.