UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan Condemns Ethiopian Armed Group's Deadly Attack On Villages - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 03:40 AM

Sudan Condemns Ethiopian Armed Group's Deadly Attack on Villages - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The Sudanese Foreign Ministry condemned the attack by an Ethiopian armed group on several Sudanese villages, which killed six people.

Earlier, Al-Sudani newspaper reported that Ethiopian armed groups had attacked a number of Sudanese villages located near the border with Ethiopia. Six people were killed, including five women and one child.

"On Monday afternoon, January 11, 2021, the al Qureisha area in eastern Sudan came under armed aggression by the Ethiopian Shifa gangs, resulting in the deaths of five innocent women and one child, and two more women missing.

They are all Sudanese who were harvesting," the ministry said on Twitter.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Sudan strongly condemns this brutal aggression and attacks on defenseless civilians and calls on the international community and regional organizations to condemn these criminal acts and demand an immediate end to them," it said.

Related Topics

Attack Twitter Ethiopia Sudan January Border Criminals Women All

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on tourism sector&#039;s ..

4 hours ago

Egypt court acquits TikTok influencers over 'debau ..

3 hours ago

Large Scale Industries accelerating at fast pace: ..

3 hours ago

Al-Alaa conference to help further strengthen Musl ..

4 hours ago

Ahmed Faraz disseminated message of humanity, neve ..

3 hours ago

Int'l Space Station to Get Orbital Altitude Correc ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.