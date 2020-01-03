CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The government of Sudan on Thursday confirmed deaths of 11 people in a military plane crash in the westernmost Sudanese province of West Darfur, Sudanese television reported.

Earlier in the day, reports came about an aircraft, presumably model Antonov An-12, crashing five minutes after takeoff and falling some 3 miles from the airport of Al Junaynah on Thursday evening.

The previously reported number of fatalities was 15 people.

According to Sudanese media, the plane's crew was made up of Sudanese citizens.