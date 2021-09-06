UrduPoint.com

Sudan Confiscates Ethiopian Cargo Of Alleged Russian Weapons - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 31 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 12:20 AM

Sudan Confiscates Ethiopian Cargo of Alleged Russian Weapons - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Sudan has confiscated a shipment of alleged Russian weapons from Ethiopia at Khartoum International Airport, the Sudan Tribune news website reported on Sunday, citing the country's anti-corruption committee.

According to committee member Wajdi Saleh, the seized cargo was brought into the country on a plane from Addis Ababa and consisted of 72 crates with assault rifles equipped with night vision scopes.

Saleh thinks the cargo is from Russia and arrived in Ethiopia over two years ago.

The relations between Sudan and Ethiopia are at their low point due to the dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), as Khartoum is concerned about its effect on its water security.

The tensions between the two countries are further exacerbated by intermittent clashes at the Sudanese-Ethiopian border.

Earlier in the week, the Ethiopian armed forces announced eliminating mercenaries allegedly hired by the anti-government forces in Tigray to carry out bombings at the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). Ethiopia claims the mercenaries entered the country from Sudan, which Khartoum denies.

