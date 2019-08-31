UrduPoint.com
Sudan Court Charges Bashir With Holding Illegal Foreign Funds

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 04:57 PM

Sudan court charges Bashir with holding illegal foreign funds

A Sudanese court on Saturday charged ousted president Omar al-Bashir with illegal acquisition and use of foreign funds

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :A Sudanese court on Saturday charged ousted president Omar al-Bashir with illegal acquisition and use of foreign funds.

Authorities "seized 6.9 million Euros, $351,770 and 5.7 million Sudanese Pounds at (Bashir's) home which he acquired and used illegally," said judge Al-Sadiq Abdelrahman.

