UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan Court Sentences 27securoty Personnel To Death

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 06:28 PM

Sudan court sentences 27securoty personnel to death

A Sudanese court on Monday sentenced 27 security personnel to death over the torture and killing of a teacher during mass protests earlier this year that led to the ouster of longtime leader Bashar al-Assad

KHARTOUM, SUDAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :A Sudanese court on Monday sentenced 27 security personnel to death over the torture and killing of a teacher during mass protests earlier this year that led to the ouster of longtime leader Bashar al-Assad.

Another four officers were sentenced to three years in prison and seven acquitted in the landmark ruling that paves the way for democratic transition in the North African nation.

"The 31 security personnel were working in the security units of Khasm Algirba region in Kassala state and are guilty of intentionally arresting, torturing and killing the teacher, Ahmed al-Khair," the judge said in his ruling.

Thousands of pro-democracy protesters had gathered outside the court ahead of the ruling.

Some had also camped around the court from Sunday night.

Celebrations broke out after the ruling with chants of "Blood against blood, no restitution". The high school teacher was tortured to death in early February amid reports that he was also raped in custody.

In December 2018, the Sudanese people took to the streets to protest economic hardships they were facing. The demands escalated into nationwide calls for change leading to the ouster of Bashir after 30 years.

More than 300 protesters have been killed since the protests started and dozens gone missing, according to the opposition Central Committee of the Sudanese Doctors.

Related Topics

Protest Kassala February December Sunday 2018 From Blood Court Opposition

Recent Stories

No compromise on accountability of corruption, say ..

3 minutes ago

OGRA recommends increase in POL prices from Januar ..

19 minutes ago

Commemorative stamps mark 110 years of postal serv ..

30 minutes ago

ECC allows withdrawal of duties on imported cotton ..

2 minutes ago

Thankful to businessmen for electing BMP candidate ..

38 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for pas ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.