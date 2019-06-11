UrduPoint.com
Sudan Crackdown On Protests Kills 19 Children, Wounds 49 In Past Week - UN

Sudanese government forces are targeting schools, hospitals and health centers in a crackdown on pro-democracy protests that has killed or wounded dozens of children in the past week, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director Henrietta Fore warned on Tuesday

"At least 19 children have reportedly been killed in Sudan and another 49 have been injured since June 3," Fore said in a press release. "I am gravely concerned at the impact of the continuing violence and unrest in the country on children and young people, especially the reported use of excessive force against peaceful protesters.

On April 10, a military coup backed by protesters toppled-President Omar Bashir after almost 30 years in power, leaving a group of senior officers in charge. On June 3, the army attacked a camp of protesters in Khartoum, reportedly killing scores.

Since then, children have been detained, sexually abused and recruited to join pro-government forces in the fighting, Fore added.

In addition, schools, hospitals and health centers have been targeted, looted and destroyed while health workers have been attacked simply for doing their job, according to Fore.

