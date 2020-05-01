UrduPoint.com
Sudan Criminalizes Female Genital Mutilation

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 01:20 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The Sudanese government has made female genital mutilation (FGM) a criminal offense in a bid to protect the rights of girls and women, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Foreign Ministry welcomes the decision of the cabinet of ministers to change the penal code to add Article 141 that criminalizes female circumcision," its press release read.

The ministry said the northeastern African nation remained committed to international accords on human rights and considered FGM a form of violence against women.

Female genital cutting is wide-spread in Sudan despite years of anti-FGM campaigning. Almost nine in 10 women aged between 15 and 49 have undergone some form of FGM, in which all or part of the inner and outer labia and usually the clitoris are removed.

