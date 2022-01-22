UrduPoint.com

Sudan Deputy Leader On Rare Visit To Ethiopia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2022 | 02:35 PM

Sudan deputy leader on rare visit to Ethiopia

Sudan's second most powerful leader was heading to Ethiopia on Saturday, a rare visit by an official from Khartoum that comes amid border tensions, state media said

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Sudan's second most powerful leader was heading to Ethiopia on Saturday, a rare visit by an official from Khartoum that comes amid border tensions, state media said.

Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, widely known as Hemeti, who is number two in Sudan's ruling council, will be in Ethiopia on a two-day official visit to meet "several Ethiopian officials", the SUNA news agency reported.

Daglo is head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a much feared and powerful paramilitary unit that is accused of atrocities in the western region of Darfur.

Relations between Khartoum and Addis Ababa deteriorated due to a territorial conflict over the disputed Al-Fashaqa border region, where Ethiopian farmers cultivate fertile land claimed by Sudan.

There have been sporadic deadly clashes between the two sides in recent years.

Al-Fashaqa also borders Ethiopia's troubled Tigray region, and tens of thousands of Ethiopian refugees have crossed into Sudan fleeing fighting.

In November, Sudan's armed forces said six soldiers were killed in an attack by armed groups and militias linked to the Ethiopian military, a report denied by Addis Ababa, who blamed rebels from Tigray.

Sudan, along with Egypt, is also locked in a bitter dispute over Ethiopia's mega-dam on the Blue Nile.

The two downstream countries, dependent on the river for most of their water, see Ethiopia's Renaissance Dam as an existential threat.

Both Khartoum and Addis Ababa are mired in crises.

Sudan has been rocked by weeks of mass demonstrations since an October 25 military takeover that derailed the country's fragile transition to civilian rule, with at least 73 anti-coup protesters killed in a bloody crackdown.

Ethiopia still seeks to end a conflict that broke out in November 2020 following months of mounting rancour between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and the former ruling party of the northernmost Tigray region, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

The fighting has displaced millions, and, according to UN estimates, driven hundreds of thousands to the brink of starvation.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister United Nations Water Egypt Visit Dam Addis Ababa Khartoum Ethiopia Sudan October November Border 2020 Media From Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

NCOC revises restrictions for mosques amid increas ..

NCOC revises restrictions for mosques amid increasing cases of Covid-19

9 minutes ago
 AIOU announces results of BA, BS, B.Ed. programs

AIOU announces results of BA, BS, B.Ed. programs

3 minutes ago
 ADC awards commendation certificates to health wor ..

ADC awards commendation certificates to health workers

3 minutes ago
 Roof of a house cave-in, two injured: Rescue 1122

Roof of a house cave-in, two injured: Rescue 1122

3 minutes ago
 ECP notifies the appointment of DCs as DRO in 18 d ..

ECP notifies the appointment of DCs as DRO in 18 districts of KP

3 minutes ago
 vivo Y15s with Trendy Design, Gigantic 5000mAh Bat ..

Vivo Y15s with Trendy Design, Gigantic 5000mAh Battery and Side-Mounted Fingerpr ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.