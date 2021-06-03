Sudan Did Not Make Decision on Russian Naval Base Yet - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Sudan has not yet made a decision to revise the agreement on the Russian naval base in the Red Sea, and the sides still have to negotiate, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the Sudanese armed forces' general staff chief, Muhammad Othman Hussein, said that Sudan intends to revise the agreement, since it was signed by the former government of Sudan but was never ratified by the parliament.

"What decision? The decision has not yet been made, because the agreement that was signed has not entered into force, therefore, its approval has not been completed.

Therefore, I think that [the approval process] will continue, because they said they were not happy with the new leadership that came after the overthrow of [former president] Omar Bashir. Therefore, it remains to be discussed," Bogdanov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), adding that Russia and Sudan have been in touch to discuss the issue.