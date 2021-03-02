Sudan, Egypt Chiefs of Army Staff Sign Agreement for Military Cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

Egypt and Sudan on Tuesday signed an agreement for military cooperation throughout a visit of Egypt's army chief of staff, Mohamed Farid, to the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, a Sputnik correspondent reported

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Egypt and Sudan on Tuesday signed an agreement for military cooperation throughout a visit of Egypt's army chief of staff, Mohamed Farid, to the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"We reached a goal regarding the national security of the two countries to build experienced armed forces," the Sudanese army chief of staff, Mohamed Othman al-Hussein, said, thanking Cairo for standing by Khartoum in difficult times.

The Sudanese official welcomed the output of the two countries' joint military committee.

Cairo seeks to "consolidate ties with Sudan in all fields, especially in the military and security spheres, and solidarity as a strategic approach within the framework of the regional and international environment," according to Farid.