UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan, Egypt Chiefs Of Army Staff Sign Agreement For Military Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 05:34 PM

Sudan, Egypt Chiefs of Army Staff Sign Agreement for Military Cooperation

Egypt and Sudan on Tuesday signed an agreement for military cooperation throughout a visit of Egypt's army chief of staff, Mohamed Farid, to the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, a Sputnik correspondent reported

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Egypt and Sudan on Tuesday signed an agreement for military cooperation throughout a visit of Egypt's army chief of staff, Mohamed Farid, to the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"We reached a goal regarding the national security of the two countries to build experienced armed forces," the Sudanese army chief of staff, Mohamed Othman al-Hussein, said, thanking Cairo for standing by Khartoum in difficult times.

The Sudanese official welcomed the output of the two countries' joint military committee.

Cairo seeks to "consolidate ties with Sudan in all fields, especially in the military and security spheres, and solidarity as a strategic approach within the framework of the regional and international environment," according to Farid.

Related Topics

Army Egypt Visit Cairo Khartoum Sudan All Agreement

Recent Stories

PTCL introduces Balochi Language on its Automated ..

18 minutes ago

66,539 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

19 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality confiscates huge quantities of ..

19 minutes ago

20 minutes ago

Twitter fans love the beats of Islamabad United’ ..

24 minutes ago

Boy ends up life after shooting a girl injured in ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.