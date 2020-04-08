UrduPoint.com
Sudan, Egypt, Ethiopia Capable Of Reaching Comprehensive Agreement On Nile Dam - Khartoum

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 04:13 PM

Sudan, Egypt, Ethiopia Capable of Reaching Comprehensive Agreement on Nile Dam - Khartoum

Negotiations on the controversial dam on the Nile River between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan can lead to a comprehensive agreement that respects the rights of all sides, Yasser Abbas, the Sudanese Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Negotiations on the controversial dam on the Nile River between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan can lead to a comprehensive agreement that respects the rights of all sides, Yasser Abbas, the Sudanese Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, has said.

"Sudan is negotiating to preserve its water rights in the Nile river and its tributaries, but at the same time it encourages cooperation among the three parties and believes in negotiations to reach a comprehensive agreement that preserves the rights of all and leads to sustainable regional cooperation," Abbas said on Tuesday during a press conference, as quoted by the pan-Arab Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper.

According to Abbas, the US-backed talks between the three countries regarding the Renaissance Dam would be resumed soon.

The minister also added that his country would not play the role of mediator between Egypt and Ethiopia, as Sudan also had its own interests and could not take a neutral position.

Ethiopia began constructing what is expected to become Africa's biggest hydroelectric power site in 2011. However, tensions subsequently emerged between Addis Ababa on one side, and Cairo and Khartoum on the other side. Egypt and Sudan are concerned that they might experience water shortages due to the project. The sides have since held multiple rounds of talks to resolve this years-long issue.

