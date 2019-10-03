Sudan, Egypt, Ethiopia to Negotiate on Renaissance Dam in Khartoum on Friday - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The irrigation ministers of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia will start trilateral two-day talks on October 4 in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam's (GERD) construction, an official source in the Sudanese Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation press service told Sputnik on Thursday

"The water ministers of the three countries will begin negotiations on the GERD on Friday in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum and conclude on Saturday evening," the source said.

On October 1, the National Independent Scientific Research Group (NISRG), comprising experts from Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt, began talks in Khartoum devoted to finding a solution to problems surrounding the Renaissance Dam.

Addis Ababa hopes the dam will turn Ethiopia into Africa's biggest electric power exporter, but Egypt and Sudan have been largely concerned by the project affecting their share of water and seriously damage their national economies and agricultural sectors.

The main issues being disputed are related to the volume of water to be released annually after the first stage of filling the reservoir. Egypt proposes an annual release of 40 billion cubic meters (1.4 trillion cubic feet), while Ethiopia insists on 35 billion cubic meters.