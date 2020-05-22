UrduPoint.com
Sudan, Ethiopia Agree To Resume Negotiations On Nile Dam Construction - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Khartoum and Addis Ababa agreed to resume negotiations on the controversial dam on the Nile River between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan, media reported on Thursday.

The agreement was reached during a videoconference between the prime ministers of the two countries with participation of irrigation ministers and directors of intelligence services from the both sides, Sudanese news agency SUNA reported.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok expressed readiness to maintain contacts with Ethiopia and Egypt to reach an agreement reflecting a consensus of all parties, according to the media.

Meanwhile, the head of the Ethiopian government, Abiy Ahmed, also said that his country was committed to the negotiations  and cooperation with Khartoum and Cairo.

Ethiopia began constructing what is expected to become Africa's biggest hydroelectric power site in 2011. However, tensions subsequently emerged between Addis Ababa on one side, and Cairo and Khartoum on the other side. Egypt and Sudan are concerned that they might experience water shortages due to the project. The sides have since held multiple rounds of talks to resolve this years-long issue.

