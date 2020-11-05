UrduPoint.com
Sudan, Ethiopia, Egypt Fail To Reach Deal On Process Of Further Dam Talks - Cairo

Thu 05th November 2020 | 12:10 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia have not succeeded in reaching an agreement on further negotiation procedures on the long-standing Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) dispute, the Egyptian Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources has said.

The three parties to the conflict resumed talks under the auspices of the African Union (AU) on Sunday by videoconference. Following the fresh negotiating round, Sudan announced its desire to grant larger authority to the AU experts in a bid to boost the resolution of differences. The initiative was not backed by Egypt, according to Khartoum.

The sides agreed in a meeting to continue reviewing the issue via a six-member team, with two representatives from each state. In addition, a team of technical and legal experts on Tuesday submitted the results of its talks on a negotiating strategy in the upcoming period to the three countries' water ministers.

"[A fresh round of talks] has revealed the lack of consent between the three states on the process to conclude the negotiations in the coming phase," the ministry said in a statement, which was seen by Sputnik.

The sides agreed that each of them would send a report to South Africa ” the current holder of the AU chairmanship ” to offer their own perspectives of ways to settle the matter and sign a legally binding agreement on the filling and commissioning the dam, the ministry added.

Sudan, in turn, stated that the meeting participants "reached a deal to complete the current round of negotiations and return the file" to the AU, as, according to it, the countries "failed to achieve concrete progress," including such issues as a role of experts, a schedule and methods of the negotiations.

Khartoum also refused to continue talks in the older format, which did not allow the sides to achieve results. Sudanese Water Minister Yasser Abbas reaffirmed his country's commitment to the ongoing negotiation process.

"Unresolved technical and legal issues are limited, it is possible to reach an agreement if there is the political will of the parties," Abbas said.

Ethiopia has long been deadlocked in the Nile dam dispute with Sudan and Egypt, which fear that Addis Ababa's mega hydroelectric project, which has been under construction since 2011, would reduce their access to water.

