UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan, Ethiopia Start Border Talks One Week After Clash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 04:52 PM

Sudan, Ethiopia start border talks one week after clash

Sudan and Ethiopia started talks Tuesday to demarcate their border, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's office said, one week after a deadly clash in a disputed area

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Sudan and Ethiopia started talks Tuesday to demarcate their border, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's office said, one week after a deadly clash in a disputed area.

The delegations were led by Ethiopia's deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Demeke Mekonnen, and Sudan's minister in charge of the cabinet, Omar Manis.

Hamdok and his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed had on Sunday agreed on the talks on the margins of a Djibouti summit of regional bloc the Intergovernmental Authority on Development.

The two-day talks in Khartoum come a week after Ethiopian forces reportedly ambushed Sudanese troops along the border, leaving four dead and more than 20 wounded.

Sudan has since deployed troops to the Al-Fashaqa border region, the site of sporadic clashes.

The most contested region there is a 250 square kilometre (100 square mile) area where Ethiopian farmers cultivate fertile land on territory claimed by Sudan.

The area borders Ethiopia's troubled Tigray region, where fighting broke out last month, causing tens of thousands of Ethiopians to flee and cross into Sudan.

Sudan and Ethiopia share a 1,600-kilometre (nearly 1,000 mile) border.

In 1902 a deal to draw up the frontier was struck between Great Britain, the colonial power in Sudan at the time, and Ethiopia but the agreement lacked clear demarcation lines.

The last Sudan-Ethiopia border talks were held in May in Addis Ababa but another meeting scheduled for the following month was cancelled.

Meetings on border demarcation were previously held between 2002 and 2006.

Addis Ababa has been keen to downplay the recent deadly border incident, saying it did not threaten the relationship between the two countries.

A foreign ministry spokesman in Addis Ababa told AFP Ethiopian security forces had "repelled a group of (Sudanese) low-ranking officers and farmers, who had encroached on Ethiopian territory".

ab-sk/fz

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Djibouti Addis Ababa Khartoum Ethiopia Sudan SITE May Border Sunday Cabinet Agreement Share

Recent Stories

Emaar, Zoom to host New Year’s Eve celebration v ..

10 minutes ago

INFINIX marks its place as the leading smartphone ..

26 minutes ago

'It's time to perform as no excuse now that we ar ..

31 minutes ago

Promotion of sports among priorities of govt: Mush ..

3 minutes ago

China's new Long March-8 rocket makes first flight ..

3 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.