Sudan Expands Wheat Cultivation Area Due To Global Crisis - Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2022 | 10:45 PM

Sudan Expands Wheat Cultivation Area Due to Global Crisis - Minister

Sudan has expanded its farmland, which helped mitigate the damage caused by spiking global wheat prices, Sudanese Acting Minister of Cabinet Affairs Osman Hussein Osman told Sputnik

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) Sudan has expanded its farmland, which helped mitigate the damage caused by spiking global wheat prices, Sudanese Acting Minister of Cabinet Affairs Osman Hussein Osman told Sputnik.

Sudan has not suffered much from the consequences of the crisis since it is an agricultural country, according to the minister.

"After we learned that there was not enough wheat, we expanded the areas for crops. Therefore, the crisis did not affect us as much as the neighboring Arab countries, but the rise in oil prices had an effect on us," Osman said at an international economic summit in Russia's Kazan, adding that electricity costs jumped the most.

Osman noted that Russia is currently providing technical assistance to Sudan through the Food and Agriculture Organization so that Khartoum can defeat desert locusts, which are significantly affecting crop harvests in Sudan and the Horn of Africa.

The minister said that Moscow also provided humanitarian aid to Khartoum in the amount of 20,000 tons of wheat.

According to Tomson Phiri, UN World Food Program spokesman, the Ukrainian conflict may result in higher food prices and global hunger, as the Black Sea basin is one of the most important regions for production of grain and agricultural products. Given that Ukraine and Russia account for 30% of global exports of wheat, 20% of global exports of maize, and 76% of sunflower, any disruption in their production or supplies could lead to higher prices.

