CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) The Sudanese Civil Aviation Authority has extended the closure of the country's airspace until April 30, the Khartoum International Airport said on Saturday.

"The Civil Aviation Authority has issued a notice to pilots extending the closure of Sudanese airspace to all air traffic until April 30," the airport said in a statement.

The armed forces of Sudan will respond to any violation of the country's airspace, the statement added.

Last Saturday, violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group broke out, with the epicenter located in Sudan's capital of Khartoum.

Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The sides agreed to a three-day truce starting Friday in connection with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

On Thursday, the Sudanese Health Ministry said that the death toll in the armed clashes in Sudan exceeded 600. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reported on Friday that 413 people were killed and 3,551 others injured.