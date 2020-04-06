UrduPoint.com
Sudan, Families Of USS Cole Bombing Victims Reach Final Deal - Ministry

Mon 06th April 2020

Sudan, Families of USS Cole Bombing Victims Reach Final Deal - Ministry

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The Sudanese Justice Ministry said on Monday that the procedures for dropping lawsuits against Khartoum over the 2000 terrorist attack against the USS Cole destroyer had started after all related issues were settled with the families of the victims.

In February, Sudan signed an agreement with the victims' families of the terrorist attack as part of the country's efforts to remove it from the United States' list of state sponsors of terrorism. The authorities stressed that Khartoum was not responsible for the incident despite US claims.

"[Both sides presented] a joint petition to the competent court of the United States to withdraw claims against Sudan on the USS Cole guided-missile destroyer, which would lead to the full completion of these cases by the US courts," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the settlement agreement "has been completed," and reiterated that Sudan was not involved in the attack.

In October 2000, terrorists attacked the USS Cole in the Yemeni port city of Aden, leaving 17 US sailors dead and dozens of people injured. Four years later, a US court ruled that al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia) caused the explosion with Sudan's assistance. The court ordered Khartoum to pay $35 million in the form of compensation, but the Sudanese Supreme Court rejected the request.

